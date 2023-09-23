18-year-old man trimming tree dies in Port St. Lucie after striking power wire

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An 18-year-old man died after police in Port St. Lucie said he struck a power wire while trimming a tree Saturday.

Police said in a Facebook post that the St. Lucie County Fire District responded to the 2400 block of Southeast Sapelo Avenue at 11:20 a.m. for a medical emergency.

Investigators said the 18-year-old was cutting a tree down at a residential job site when he made contact with the power wire.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.