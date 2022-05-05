Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

1 person killed in crash in Port St. Lucie

PSLPD.PNG
PSLPD
PSLPD.PNG
Posted at 6:20 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 18:22:34-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead and another injured following a vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 3:24 p.m. at the intersection of SE Melaleuca and SE Berkshire Boulevard.

According to investigators, one vehicle was traveling on SE Melaleuca Boulevard when it struck a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.

Officials said the driver of the stopped vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating the crash.

No more information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News