1 person found dead after house fire in Port St. Lucie

Posted at 8:14 AM, Apr 26, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Officials are investigating after a person was found dead inside a Port St. Lucie home.

Police say a neighbor called 911 Tuesday morning after seeing flames coming from the house on SE Beechwood Terr.

Officers say they found the house engulfed in flames and were unable to enter the home.

The St. Lucie County Fire District extinguished the fire and found a body inside a bedroom of the house.

Officials are conducting a death investigation, however they say there appears to be no unusual circumstances at this time.

