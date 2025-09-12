Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Port St. Lucie Properties owner Mark Montalto denied bond reduction

Montalto, 62, requested his bond be reduced this week but a judge decided to keep it at $2.7 million
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of the now defunct Port St. Lucie Properties was denied bond reduction after being arrested by U.S. Marshals earlier this year.

This week a St. Lucie County judge refused to lower the bond for Mark Montalto. He is accused of taking money from homeowners and never completing the work.

WPTV Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman's investigation resulted in the arrest of a Treasure Coast home builder.

Montalto was arrested in April on 46 charges, including grand theft and misapplication of construction funds. A judge set the 62-year-old’s bond at $2.7 million.

Investigators said the charges are connected to 21 homeowners within Port St. Lucie city limits who filed fraud complaints. Victims told WPTV they never had their work completed — and in two cases — Port St. Lucie properties did not even pull required permits, investigators said.

Montalto requested his bond be reduced this week but a judge decided to keep it at $2.7 million.

Bohman interviewed dozens of homeowners who claimed Montalto failed to pay contractors which led to liens being placed on their homes.

The sheriff’s office tells us its investigation is ongoing.

