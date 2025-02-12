Port St. Lucie police release footage of road rage incident involving St. Lucie County corrections deputy

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) has released video of a road rage incident involving an off-duty corrections deputy.

Devin Mills, a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy, was arrested on Monday and is facing a charge of burglary with an assault or battery.

Sgt. Dominick Mesiti discusses arrest of St. Lucie County deputy

Police say on Monday, they responded to a Port St. Lucie residence in relation to an incident that occurred Monday evening in the 100 block of SW Tulip Boulevard. An 18-year-old male and 18-year-old female alleged that while driving, an SUV in front of them abruptly stopped, blocking their 4-door Chevrolet from moving forward.

The driver, Mills, identified himself as a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy, and told the driver and passenger they were driving too close to him. In cellphone footage released by PSLPD, Mills is seen on the passenger side of the car, arguing with the driver and passenger.

WATCH: Victim's phone footage of Deputy Devin Mills

Phone footage of SLCSO Corrections Deputy Devin Mills

"Dude, I smell my tires," says the driver.

"Yeah, because you're too close," yells Mills.

The male passenger and female driver are both filming with their phones, and Mills grabs the man's arms, possibly in an attempt to grab the phone.

Mills was arrested at his home Monday evening. According to police, he was immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave.