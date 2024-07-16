Port St. Lucie police help 80-year-old man recover thousands in WhatsApp investment scam

A reminder from Port St. Lucie police to let them know right away if you think you've fallen victim to a scam.

An 80-year-old Port St. Lucie man is thankful that police managed to recover more than $300,000 he feared was lost in an online investment scam.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told WPTV's Jon Shainman he first saw this online investment school through WhatsApp. At the time it was called John Anderson Business School. He was persuaded to invest $315,000 over several months in late 2023.

He became suspicious when his statements showed millions of dollars in investment gains and he was then asked to pay the taxes on them.

Economic crimes detectives managed to locate the money the victim had placed in two bank accounts before scammers could withdraw it.

Detective Paul Griffith of the Port St. Lucie Police Department said his team has recovered about half a million dollars in stolen funds in the past quarter.