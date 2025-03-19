Port St. Lucie man accused of pointing laser at St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office helicopter

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie had a busy night apprehending a hit-and-run suspect and in the process arrested another man they said was pointing a laser at a sheriff's office helicopter.

It all started at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when police said they responded to the intersection of Southeast Prineville Street and Southeast Greenway Terrace regarding a blue Dodge truck that had crashed into a canal.

Investigators said the driver, later identified as Samuel Masucci, 28, of Port St. Lucie, fled the scene of the crash before law enforcement arrived.

Police later learned that Masucci was also involved in a hit-and-crash involving a pedestrian who suffered minor injuries at a Wawa located at 260 Northeast Prima Vista Boulevard. That hit-and-run occurred just before Masucci crashed into the canal, according to officials.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to and investigated the Wawa crash.

A short time later, police said they found Masucci in front of his home in the 100 block of Northeast Placita Court and took him into custody without incident.

Masucci faces one count of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and one count of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries. Masucci was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MAN ACCUSED OF POINTING LASER AT HELICOPTER

Police said while officers and deputies were trying to locate Masucci on the ground, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office helicopter was also searching for the suspect in the air.

During the search, the helicopter pilot said he noticed a laser being pointed at the aircraft from the ground.

Officers were directed to a home in the 300 block of Southeast Crosspoint Drive. When they arrived, police said they found Pasquale Vennare, 48, had pointed a handheld LED laser at the sheriff's office helicopter.

Vennare was arrested on one count of pointing a laser at a driver or pilot and taken to the St. Lucie County jail. Vennare was released after posting a $2,500 bond.