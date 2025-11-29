Homicide investigation launched after body found in fire-damaged St. Lucie County home

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Deputies in St. Lucie County have launched a homicide investigation after discovering a body with multiple gunshot wounds inside a fire-damaged home Friday night.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies and fire personnel responded to a residential structure fire in the 600 block of S. Market Avenue at approximately 8:10 p.m. on November 28 after receiving a 911 call.

Fire crews began suppression operations while deputies secured the area. Once firefighters extinguished the blaze and entered the residence, they confirmed a deceased individual was inside.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the residence. During the initial examination, investigators determined the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds in addition to other injuries. The cause of those additional injuries remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has information related to this incident should contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-462-7300.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

