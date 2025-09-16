Person found dead inside burning mobile home in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was found dead inside a mobile home that caught fire Monday night in St. Lucie County.

According to a Facebook post by the St. Lucie County Fire District, the fire occurred at about 9:30 p.m. along Joy Lane west of Fort Pierce.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and aggressively fought the blaze, later finding the victim dead inside the residence.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The fire district said the cause of the fire remains under investigation by state and local officials.