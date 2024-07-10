Pedestrian, 43, killed after he 'darted out' into traffic on US 1 near Port St. Lucie, FHP says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Wednesday morning in Port St. Lucie, troopers said.

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 1 near La Buona Vita Drive just before 1 a.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report, a 32-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on U.S. Highway 1.

The report said a male pedestrian, 43, from Port St. Lucie was in the center median — not in a marked crosswalk on U.S. Highway 1 — crossing east to west.

The FHP said the pedestrian "darted out" in front of the Camry and was hit by the vehicle.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver was not hurt.

The FHP said the wreck is still being investigated.

All lanes are back open after earlier closures.