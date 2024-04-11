'Summer camps are really expensive:' Parents searching for affordable camps for their kids

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — As summer approaches, parents are beginning to consider where they plan to send their kids for camp.

Katherine Gill has three kids. Right now, she’s exploring summer programs and for her family, the process includes the Boys and Girls Club.

“[Summer camps] are really expensive, so this is one of the most affordable options,” she said.

Like many family's, Gills focus is on the right fit.

"Especially with my 12-year-old, because not every after care will take a 12-year-old," she said. "And he has autism, so they’re really good here with them."

Availability and affordability are two of the deciding factors for some parents.

Gaby Simpson said she knows just what that process can entail both as a mother and through her work at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County. Simpson was looking for a water sports program for her daughter this summer.

“That was around $400 per week, which is double of what Boys and Girls Club cost and it’s less hours,” Simpson said.

As the population grows across St. Lucie County, so too is the need for summer camps.

Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County CEO Will Armstead said he is trying to keep up with the Treasure Coast growth.

“Especially in the summertime, where we had a record year last year of more than 550 teenagers and about a thousand kids,” he said.

He said he expects this summer to meet or even surpass previous numbers. He said programs in the works, include STEM and workforce learning.

“We have seen, because of the affordability, that we’re able to attract a lot of parents to come to our club, " Armstead said. "But I also want to think it’s because of the type of programs.”