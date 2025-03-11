P1 Motor Club breaks ground on new facility in St. Lucie County that will include 2 tracks

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A new adventure is coming to St. Lucie County as the P1 Motor Club broke ground this week.

The facility is the state’s largest motorsports project ever and will feature two tracks: a professional 4.5-mile race track and a 3.2 mile circuit for racing, training and events.

WATCH: P1 Motor Club tells WPTV about the project

P1 Motor Club breaks ground on new facility

It will also double as a residential community with condos and customizable garages with living spaces.

Aurora Straus with P1 Motor Club told WPTV this project will give motorists a place to showcase their talents.

P1 Motor Club

“By the time you leave the track, it not only gets the speed component out of your system,” said Straus. “But you also have a greater respect for the gravity of going 100 miles on a public road.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2026.