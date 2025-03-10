Thunderstorms interrupt groundbreaking of St. Lucie County P1 Motor Club

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A groundbreaking for the new P1 Motor Club in St. Lucie County was interrupted by Monday’s severe thunderstorm that caused damage on the Treasure Coast.

WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield was in the middle of an interview with Audra Straus, a founding member of P1 Motor Club, when the rain and wind picked up, sending everyone attending the event under a tent.

The area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, and an area nearby was under a Tornado Warning.

St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend attended the groundbreaking and said she was in contact with the county’s Emergency Operation Center during the storm.

Townsend said she understands the anxiety residents about these warnings since Hurricane Milton's tornado outbreak in October 2024, but said they have to always be prepared.

“It's all hands on deck,” Townsend said. “24/7, 365 days, and just know that whenever that warning comes through against your phone, don't take it for granted.”

Townsend said she wants to remind residents when they get those warnings to find their safe place, take cover and always stay vigilant.