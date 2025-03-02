Opening weekend at the St. Lucie County Fair a 'fabulous turnout so far'

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It's the opening weekend of the St. Lucie County Fair, and although long lines of cars and people are hard to avoid, that's not stopping the excitement of those waiting for the annual event.

“We worship the fair. We love the fair," said Heather Cooper, joined by her daughter. "This is something we look forward to every year round."

Sam Dixon attended the fair Saturday night with his two kids.

“We came out for a couple of reasons, family fun first of all,” Dixon said.

St. Lucie County Fair Association Executive Director Jay Spicer says the event has gained positive traction in recent years.

"It's been a fabulous turnout so far," Spicer said. "Our advanced sales are about 40% up."

WATCH: St. Lucie County Fair growing in popularity

As the fair's popularity is growing, so are the lines. Around 120,000 people are expected to make their way to the fairgrounds through March 9.

“It is packed. The line is massive out there," Dixon said. "It’s moving pretty fast though, but it’s a big line, looks popular.”

Spicer said that due to ticketing issues last year, the ticketing process this time is a slower process.

“Last year, we tried to do it electronically on your phone for your convenience, but kids were fraudulently screen-capturing the QR code, so we had to go back to the printed card,” Spicer said.

On Friday, opening night, there were some delays with people picking up "mega passes", as the photo ID process to obtain the premium fair ticket takes time.

Spicer said that although the lines were much shorter on Saturday, he recommends coming early to avoid the wait to ensure an excellent fair experience.