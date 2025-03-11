'Oh no, not again': Tornado sirens in St. Lucie County bring back memories of Oct. 9 for some residents

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Spanish Lakes in Fort Pierce is one of the areas that was hit the hardest during Hurricane Milton last year. On Monday, the harsh winds and intense rain were reminders of the deadly storm from five months ago for some people who still live in the area.

We talked with Paula Richards, who, in October, had to see her neighbors' homes blown away and was terrified as the tornadoes ripped through her neighborhood. She also still lives with the pain of losing two friends during Hurricane Milton.

She said hearing the sirens go off on Monday, notifying her of a tornado warning, transported her straight back to the last time she heard the sound.

“I'm thinking, 'Oh no, not again,' because I suffer from PTSD from the last tornado, and I know I'm not the only one that felt that today when those alarms went off.”

Others in the community agreed. Ever since Hurricane Milton, hearing the sirens and having the alerts go off on their phones gives them anxiety.

Richards said at times her fear is so intense from the storms — which she believes are “only going to get stronger and more, you know, and that's really scary and concerning”— that she is considering moving. Following Hurricane Milton, she nearly did.

“I was ready to put it up for sale," she said. "The day after we got hit, I told my husband, 'I'm putting it up for sale. I'm moving.'"

She said she is going to be watching the weather very closely to see if she should stay or not. But Richards also took the time to reflect on how lucky she is that her home is even still standing.

Following the storms Monday, she said all the empty plots around Spanish Lakes, which once had been the foundation for homes that were leveled during Hurricane Milton, are a stark reminder.

“You just are amazed, all the empty lots now, people that you know have lost their homes, lost their lives,” said Richards.