'Nightmare that never ends': Father who found son's burned remains still seeks justice 10 years later

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV spoke to a Treasure Coast father whose family was fractured by violence just before Thanksgiving in 2015.

The hurt inside James Hiner is never far from the surface.

"It's the nightmare that never ends," Hiner told WPTV reporter Jon Shainman.

In November 2015, there was a fire at his son Matthew Hiner's home north of Port St. Lucie.

James Hiner said the next day he made a gruesome discovery.

"I brushed some debris away, and there was the burned-out skull of my son," said Hiner.

He's still incredulous that he was the one to find his son and not the first responders.

Investigators shared with the family that Matthew had been shot and was incapacitated.

He couldn't escape the flames and was killed by the fire.

Ten years after his son was killed, no one has been charged with the crime.

James Hiner uses videos created using artificial intelligence to remember his son, who was killed in 2015.

"No arrests, very frustrating," James Hiner said.

Matthew Hiner was just 29 at the time of his death. He was a talented jeweler with a big heart, according to his father, who wonders if his generous nature led to his death.

"Matthew never let anyone into his house that he didn't know. So we know there were multiple people there and Matthew had a bad habit of showing off his latest toy," Hiner told WPTV.

A safe full of firearms and jewelry was inside the home, and it was not forced open.

Investigators said robbery is the likely motive.

James Hiner first told WPTV two years ago that there are suspects in the crime. He continues to wait for a phone call saying arrests have been made in the case.

"Hopefully, we'll get justice for Matthew very soon," James Hiner said.

In the meantime, Hiner showed us video clips created by artificial intelligence that the family has created that show Matthew moving around, a new way of remembering their loved one.

"It's like bringing him back to life, essentially?" Shainman asked.

"For four seconds. It only lasts four seconds. But it takes you back," Hiner replied.

WPTV contacted the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office for an update on the Hiner case. We were told it is still an active investigation.

