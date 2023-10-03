Watch Now
Multiple dogs removed from St. Lucie County home in suspected hoarding case

Investigation taking place at home north of Fort Pierce
About 50 dogs were removed Oct. 3, 2023, from a home off Amy Lane in St. Lucie County in a suspected hoarding/breeding case.
Jon Shainman Twitter
Posted at 2:11 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 14:14:33-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Close to 50 dogs were removed from a St. Lucie County home Tuesday in a suspected hoarding/illegal breeding case.

The investigation is taking place at a home on Amy Lane located north of Fort Pierce.

WPTV reporter Jon Shainman is at the scene and said two people have been arrested.

Animal control officers responded to the home to remove the dogs. It's unclear what type of breeds were inside the house.

Video from the scene showed a woman being handcuffed by sheriff's deputies.

A woman was seen being handcuffed after about 50 dogs were removed from a home on Amy Lane in St. Lucie County on Oct. 3, 2023.
This is a developing story and will be updated.

