Multi-car crash shuts down intersection in Port St. Lucie

The crash happened at Southwest California Boulevard and Southwest Del Rio Boulevard, police say
Port St. Lucie police cruiser generic 2022
Port St. Lucie Police Department
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are investigating a multi-car crash that shut down an intersection Monday morning.

The crash was reported at around 11:45 a.m. and happened at Southwest California Boulevard and Southwest Del Rio Boulevard, police said.

Multiple cars were involved the crash, according to Port St. Lucie police's post on X.

Police said trauma hawk was called to the scene.

The intersection will be shut down for sometime while authorities investigate. Please seek alternate routes.

