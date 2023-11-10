Motorsports complex moves step closer to getting approval in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County is one step closer to getting a major motorsports racing complex.

County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved to change the zoning for a 629-acre plot of land at the corner of Summerlin and Okeechobee roads from agricultural to special project.

Currently, 95% of the land is an actively maintained tree farm.

If the project gets approved, it would include a four-mile P1 racing circuit for experienced drivers, a 15,000 square-foot beach club, a 30,000 square-foot member clubhouse, a one-mile go-karting track, an off-roading track, a water treatment system and track-side homes with a waterfront view.

The project, which would be called P1 Motor Club, even includes plans for a nearly three-mile Treasure Coast Circuit which, while private, would be open for rent to track drivers, race teams, corporate events and manufacturers.

WPTV Attorney Adam Fetterman explains why he believes the project would be great for St. Lucie County.

"This is something that's really exciting," Adam Fetterman, the attorney representing P1 Motorclub, said. "It's going to put St. Lucie County on the map in a way that nobody's ever seen before."

Fetterman said the project's developers, Ari and Molly Straus, picked the location because of its proximity to the convergence of Interstate 95 and Florida's Turnpike, its size and because of the natural buffers it provides separating the raceway from the majority of county residents.

"Car enthusiasts in this area, even in Palm Beach or Indian River counties, if we want to go somewhere for a track day, we have to pack everything up and go to Homestead, Sebring or maybe Daytona," Frank Silva, owner of Priority 1 Powersports near Fort Pierce, said.

Silva said he's thrilled about the project and the economic impact it would bring to his business and all of St. Lucie County.

"It would be wonderful to have something here, and it's an easy sell," Fetterman said.

Pete Tesch, the director of St. Lucie County's Economic Development Council, said he expects the project would generate at least $200 million in the first five years. He also said he expected it would provide 100 jobs, 90% of which would be filled by county residents.

WPTV St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend discusses the benefits that the racing project could bring to the county.

"The other good thing about the project is that they have teamed up with the college, and they've teamed up with some of our high schools, and they'll be teaching classes to work on these high-end cars, which is going to stimulate the economy," St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend said. "Those kids coming out of high school are going to be starting out with $70,000 salaries coming out of school."

Townsend added she doesn't want to impact the agricultural community in that area and said the complex is a 20- to 25-year project.

"It's not something that's going to pop up in two to three years and be one and done," Townsend said.

Townsend said about 12 residences are impacted by the project, prompting fears of excess noise and traffic.

"They don't want the growth out there, and we understand that," Townsend said. "Our property owners over there are probably going to end up getting a free membership [to the private club]."

Still, Diane Goldberg, the conservation chair for the St. Lucie Audubon Society, is worried about the impact on wildlife and the county's waterways.

"We're not against the project, we're just against the location," Goldberg said.

WPTV Diane Goldberg of the St. Lucie Audubon Society discusses why she is against the location of the proposed motorsports facility.

According to an environmental impact study conducted on the proposed plot of land, the area has a high water table.

It's less than a mile from the C-24 Canal and near two reservoirs.

Goldberg said she fears pollution from a potential project like the motorsports complex would cause runoff into those waterways.

"We don't want to take that chance," Goldberg said.

Fetterman said the project does include a water treatment system, and said the Strauses are taking strong steps to avoid negative environmental impacts.

Townsend also added it's not a reason to pump the brakes on the project.

"The water from out there making it into our lagoon is very, very slim," Townsend said.

To be clear, the project is not yet approved. There are several more steps to clear before commissioners can make a final decision.

Fetterman said he hopes to get final approval next year with shovels in the ground soon after.

The project would be built in phases, and Fetterman said they hope the facility could be operational, at least in part, in the next three years.

Townsend also wanted to clarify that the complex is technically private, meaning not just anyone can go and race. The community can, however, purchase a membership.