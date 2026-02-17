Gunman sentenced to 2 life sentences for shooting tow truck driver in Port St. Lucie

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man who shot a tow truck driver two years ago was sentenced Tuesday to two life sentences.

Omar Sueque, 61, was in a St. Lucie County courtroom to face the sentencing after he was convicted on Dec. 3, 2025, of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, along with a second charge of burglary.

Repo driver called 911 himself after getting shot six times

Sueque's attorney called the sentencing "disappointing" and said there would be a "vigorous appeal" to the case.

The shooting occurred in January 2024 at a home on the 2000 block of Southwest Villanova Road in Port St. Lucie.

Surveillance video showed Sueque shooting at the tow truck driver, Triston Hastings, 28, of Stuart, who was attempting to repossess a vehicle, prompting the confrontation.

Hastings survived the shooting, calling 911 himself after getting shot six times.