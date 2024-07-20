Watch Now
Man arrested in Port St. Lucie for vandalization of political signage

Last week, Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro was victim of a violent political act when his sign was spray painted with a threatening image
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 20, 2024

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested a man July 19 in connection with vandalizing political signs in the city.

46-year-old Rafael Eduardo Soto can be seen in a video stomping on campaign signs.

"We're not going to tolerate anybody damaging anyone's political signs, especially in the climate that we're in," St. Lucie County Sheriff Keath Pearson said in the Facebook post.

Last week, Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro was victim of a violent political act when his sign was spray painted with a threatening image. Del Toro is currently campaigning for St. Lucie County Sheriff.

