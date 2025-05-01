Man arrested in connection to deadly Fort Pierce shooting identified

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested following a homicide investigation of a deadly shooting in Fort Pierce, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post to Facebook.

Working through the night following Wednesday's shooting, detectives executed two residential search warrants as part of their investigative efforts, the sheriff's office said.

As a result of the homicide investigation, deputies arrested Carlos Covarrubias, 29, on Thursday on a charge of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. He is being held in St. Lucie County Jail.

"Our investigators are working diligently to uncover all the facts surrounding this tragic incident. The arrest made is an important step forward, but this remains an active investigation," Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in the social media post. "We are committed to pursuing every lead to ensure justice is served for the victim and their loved ones."

The investigation remains active and ongoing and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available, the sheriff's office said.