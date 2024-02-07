Man, 26, faces first-degree murder charge in death of roommate in Port St. Lucie

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 26-year-old Port St. Lucie man was arrested 1 1/2 months after his roommate was found dead in a shooting, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Jerome Marshall Jr. is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 33-year-old Jamie Peterson at their home on Southeast Soneto Court, off Southwest Airoso Boulevard. Marshall, who also is facing a charge of tampering with evidence, confessed to the killing, according to the sheriff's office.

On Dec. 23 at approximately 9:40 a.m., deputies responded after Marshall said he returned home and found his roommate deceased.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Keith Pearson announced the arrest.

The sheriff's office released bodycam video of his arrest in Martin County a few hours earlier, showing assistance from that county's sheriff's office. Marshall was heard asking as he was handcuffed: "I ain't do nothing."

He was booked at the St. Lucie County Jail at 3:04 p.m.

Since the man was found dead 43 days earlier, Pearson said detectives spent "thousands of hours on the case" so they could "bring closure to the family."

Anyone with information about this case may call detectives at 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 772-273-TIPS.

