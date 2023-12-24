Watch Now
St. Lucie County deputies investigate 'suspicious death' as homicide

Roommate reports he found 32-year-old man dead
Posted at 11:23 PM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 23:23:20-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — a 32-year-old man's "suspicious death" is being investigated as a homicide, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Saturday night.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., deputies responded to the 180 block of Soneto Court in Port St. Lucie after a roommate returned home in the morning and and said he found the man dead.

During the initial investigation, detectives determined that this suspicious death is a homicide.

Sheriff Keith Pearson is asking the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have seen or heard anything between 11 p.m. Friday night through 9 a.m. Saturday.

"If you live in the area and notice anyone or anything suspicious on your home security cameras, please share this information with detectives by calling 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 772-273-TIPS," the agency posted on Facebook.

