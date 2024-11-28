'Making a difference': Holiday help for tornado victims on Treasure Coast

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — This Thanksgiving, many are expected to receive thoughtfully prepared meals, especially those who have faced hardships following last month's severe weather.

Numerous non-profits throughout the Treasure Coast are uniting to support our community during this challenging time. Recently, WPTV’s Mello Styles met with several organizations to learn about their upcoming initiatives.

While many families look forward to enjoying hot meals on Thanksgiving, this year poses unique difficulties for many across the Treasure Coast.

Chris Dzadovsky, former chairman of the St. Lucie County Fire District, reflected on the situation.

“This year, the county endured significant tragedies with hurricanes and tornadoes, revealing a substantial need in our community,” he said.

Dzadovsky, along with the Big Heart Brigade, is working tirelessly to prepare meals for those in St. Lucie County who may need them more this year than in the past.

“We’re approaching over 2,000 meals requested already,” he noted.

The team preparing these meals includes firefighters, paramedics, and their families.

“The emotions displayed by the paramedics and firefighters who responded to the most affected areas were profound," Dzadovsky shared. "You could see the pain in their hearts, and to be here with their families, making a difference, is truly special.”

This year, the Big Heart Brigade is excited to expand its services into Indian River County. Residents seeking a warm meal this Thursday are invited to the first Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the Vero Beach Salvation Army.

Captain Niuris Garcia of the Vero Salvation Army expressed empathy for the community's struggles.

“We are saddened by the challenges faced here, and that’s why we’re here," she said. "We’re here for the community.”

Garcia understands that these times can be tough for many and is grateful that people have access to food and so much more.

“It’s not just about food. We’re here to provide a shoulder to cry on,” she said.

The Vero Salvation Army will begin serving residents at 11a.m. and will continue until all meals are distributed.

This holiday season, they are just one of many organizations working collaboratively to support those in need across the Treasure Coast.