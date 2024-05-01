'Love what I do:' St. Lucie County patrol operations officer nominated for award

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Melissa Reuther is a patrol operations officer at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. She is the one behind the scenes making sure day-to-day operations run smoothly.

“I do almost everything,” she said.

Reuther issues weapons, orders protective gear for deputies, provides all the radios and makes all the schedules for those on the road and in the field.

“And a lot, lot, lot more,” she said with a chuckle.

Reuther has manned the desk for more than eight years, has earned her fair share of awards and even pulls extra shifts.

“Actually, this weekend, I worked an extra 15 hours, just trying to get all this radio stuff done, so I have time for my every day things,” she said.

That might burn out some, but Reuther takes her “always on call” agenda in stride.

“You’re always on your toes. Getting my steps in and I will always answer the call,” she said.

So, what keeps that crazy calendar from chipping away at her cheery disposition? For her, it’s a simple answer.

“I’m proud to do what I do, every day. I can tell you where any deputy is on a given day,” Reuther said. “It’s a lot of chaos, but it’s fun chaos. I love what I do.”

Despite the chaos, and the countless times she’s stepped up, she said she never expects recognition nor anything in return.

“I just work hard,” Reuther said.

That’s why, when she was a nominated for the civilian of the year award, she was surprised.

“I didn’t think it was a nomination,” Reuther said. “I just thought I was supposed to put it on the calendar, because that’s what a secretary does.”

It’s validation that her patrol of the desk and the calls that come in serves and protects just as critically as the deputies she supplies.

“I’m very humbled by it, because I do work hard and I strive to do the very best,” Reuther said. “So, knowing I got nominated for it is just a reflection of that.”