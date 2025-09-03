‘Look at That Mess’: Hutchinson Island residents concerned over stalled townhome construction and debris risk

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Residents living near the Ocean Glass townhome development on South Ocean Drive say they’re increasingly concerned about safety hazards caused by unfinished construction and leftover debris. They claim it’s been months since any progress has been made on the site and worry that the current state of the property poses risks to people and nearby buildings.

From their balcony, Matthew and Jann Rudd can see the stalled construction site every day.

“Let’s go take a look at Ocean Glass,” Matthew said as he stepped outside. “Oh man! Look at that mess!” he added, referring to the exposed building materials left behind.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Cassandra Garcia talks with residents about their concerns

Hutchinson Island residents concerned over stalled townhome construction and debris risk

According to the Rudds, the site has become a collection of rusting structures and scattered debris. Their primary concern is what could happen if a severe storm hits the area.

“There are windows, window frames, concrete blocks. All kinds of things are lying out [all] over the property,” said Jann Rudd.

“If a hurricane were to hit or a tornado, this stuff is going to go flying,” added her husband, Matthew.

Jann says she began filing complaints with St. Lucie County as early as April, but feels efforts to hold the developer accountable have fallen short.

We reached out to St. Lucie County to find out how they plan to address the issue. In a statement, they said, “The property is currently going through foreclosure. The county is aware of the issue, but there isn’t much we can do until that process is completed.”

WPTV also contacted the developer, Ecologics Group, seeking clarification on why construction was halted in the first place. We're still working to get a response. The last update on the Ocean Glass Facebook page dates back over a year, raising further questions about the project's future.

“As condo owners in the State of Florida, we now have many rules and regulations that are tied to the structural integrity of our buildings,” Jann said. “It’s a little bit frustrating for us that the county is not getting on my neighbor here to put things into better condition.”

“Something bad could happen if nothing is done,” Matthew echoed.

As residents wait for solutions, their concerns continue to grow, especially with storm season in full swing.