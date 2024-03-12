New high school in Port St. Lucie's Tradition will be called Legacy

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The name of new school under construction in Port. Lucie's Tradition will be called Legacy.

On Tuesday, the St. Lucie County School Board unanimously approved the name for the school, which is scheduled to open in August 2025 to serve the growing Tradition area

The school, which has been called Tradition DDD High School, is planned for 2,000 students.

Construction started in August 2023 on the $80 million project at 14505 SW Crosstown Parkway.

"Crosstown [Parkway] will be extended all the way out here and will bring you right to the front door of Tradition DDD," principal Todd Smith said while giving WPTV a tourof the construction site in December.

It will be St. Lucie Public Schools' first new high school in nearly 20 years.

The other public high schools in the county are Fort Pierce Central, Fort Pierce Westwood, Lincoln Park Academy (a magnet school), Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie West Centennial and Treasure Coast.

Smith is picking out school colors and building academic programs to align with the community's economic needs.

"If you drive down Tradition Parkway and you see all the hospitals, hotels coming up, and the restaurants, there's a pipeline for our students to get gainful employment there. And also, look at the medical needs that our community needs," Smith said.

The district is growing by about 1,500 students a year and is at 42,000, according to the district.

