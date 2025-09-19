Jose Soto-Escalera found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 killing of 23-year-old pregnant girlfriend

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A man charged with killing a woman and their unborn child in St. Lucie County seven years ago was found guilty Friday.
It took the jury only about an hour to find Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.
In August 2018, the body of Tania Wise, 23, of Port St. Lucie, was found face down in a ditch off a rural road in northern St. Lucie County.
During the week-long trial, the jury was shown autopsy photos where Wise suffered trauma to her head and throat.
Prosecutors contended Soto-Escalera killed Wise so his wife would not find out that he and the victim were involved in a relationship.
DNA evidence confirmed Soto-Escalera was the unborn baby's father.
The state is also seeking the death penalty in the case.
The jury will reconvene on Wednesday for the sentencing phase.