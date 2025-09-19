Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Jose Soto-Escalera found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 killing of 23-year-old pregnant girlfriend

Body of Tania Wise, 23, was found face down in a ditch off rural road in northern St. Lucie County
Jose Soto-Escalera and Tania Esther Wise
WPTV and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
Jose Soto-Escalera and Tania Esther Wise
Jose Soto-Escalera and Tania Esther Wise
Posted
and last updated

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A man charged with killing a woman and their unborn child in St. Lucie County seven years ago was found guilty Friday.

It took the jury only about an hour to find Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Man arrested for murder of pregnant St. Lucie County woman: Sheriff

In August 2018, the body of Tania Wise, 23, of Port St. Lucie, was found face down in a ditch off a rural road in northern St. Lucie County.

During the week-long trial, the jury was shown autopsy photos where Wise suffered trauma to her head and throat.

Prosecutors contended Soto-Escalera killed Wise so his wife would not find out that he and the victim were involved in a relationship.

DNA evidence confirmed Soto-Escalera was the unborn baby's father.

The state is also seeking the death penalty in the case.

The jury will reconvene on Wednesday for the sentencing phase.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening