Jacksonville woman sought after her car crashes into St. Lucie County canal

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in St. Lucie County are looking for a woman who they said may be traveling around town on an electric bike after she crashed her car into a canal on Tuesday.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to the area near Indrio Road and Johnston Road at about noon after a white 2018 Acura MDX was discovered partially submerged in a canal.

The registered owner of the vehicle was identified as Jennifer Fisher, 53, of Jacksonville.

2 cars found in canals in St. Lucie County

Following the discovery of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said deputies searched the area using their helicopter, drones, dive team and K-9 unit into the night.

Despite these efforts, Fisher has not been located.

Detectives learned that Fisher had planned to stay at an Airbnb for two nights, but the location of the Airbnb is unknown.

The sheriff's office stated that they have also determined she left Jacksonville with a teal-colored electric bicycle in the back of her vehicle.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives noted that the e-bike was not present in or around the vehicle at the crash scene, so they believe Fisher may have left the scene and could now be traveling by e-bike. She was last seen wearing a black tank top.

Fisher's whereabouts remain unknown, and the sheriff's office is concerned about her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the location of Fisher is urged to contact St. Lucie County Sheriff's Detective Anthony Scuoppo at (772) 462-3371 or email CrimeInfo@stluciesheriff.gov