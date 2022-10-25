Investigation reveals deputy violated policies when shooting at man threatening to jump off bridge

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St Lucie County Sherriff's Office is releasing the results of an investigation after one of its deputies shot and hit a suspect that was reported to be acting aggressively toward officers.

According to a statement by SLCSO, the Office of the State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit of Florida has conducted a thorough and independent review of Deputy Cortney Hoyt’s actions.

"It was so instinctual; I didn't mean to do it," said Hoyt who could be heard during body cam footage.

The sheriff's office said Hoyt's actions violated training, policies and procedures.

The man shot in the backside, Dylan De Reivera, is expected to be okay.

Reivera had been threatening to jump off the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce in early September.

"By all indications, the subject was experiencing a critical mental health episode. He made comments that made Deputy Hoyt exceptionally concerned for his welfare," said a statement by SLCSO Sheriff Ken Mascara.

"I'm here with you, don't let go. Hey, I'm here, you're not alone. I'm here, you're not alone. I'm here don't let go," said Hoyt while trying to convince Reivera back over the railing of the bridge.

The man then jumped onto a lower platform and took off running.

SLCSO said he turned aggressive with deputies who had to use their stun guns twice.

At one point, the man pulled out a pocket knife.

The sheriff's office said he started running and that's when deputy Hoyt fired her weapon.

"I just know the deputy stepped out with him in a total effort to deescalate him, render aid to him, get him to a mental health facility, and it just turned very violent very quickly," said Mascara during a Sept. 7 press conference.

The sheriff's office said Hoyt joined as a trainee in 2019 and has never had disciplinary issues.

She faces disciplinary suspension and is required to undergo remedial training.

