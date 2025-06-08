I-95 North shut down in St. Lucie County after officer-involved shooting

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning on Interstate 95 northbound near Exit 121 in St. Lucie County.

According to FHP, a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) had been issued by Hillsborough County for a 2024 silver Mitsubishi Outlander. The driver, a 29-year-old white male, was wanted on an active warrant and had fled from deputies previously.

Around 5:32 a.m., Sgt. J. Torres spotted the vehicle traveling northbound near mile marker 126. After confirming the vehicle matched the BOLO, Sgt. Torres attempted a traffic stop. The suspect fled, prompting Sgt. Torres to initiate a PIT maneuver.

After the suspect’s vehicle was stopped, troopers say the man opened fire at Sgt. Torres.

Following a brief standoff, the suspect was taken into custody and transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt during the incident.

I-95 northbound remains closed in the area while authorities investigate. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.

