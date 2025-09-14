Hundreds expected at candlelit memorial for Charlie Kirk in St. Lucie County following fatal shooting

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A public memorial service for conservative political activist Charlie Kirk will be held Sunday evening in St. Lucie County, marking the latest in a series of tributes across Florida following his fatal shooting during a university event in Utah.

The event is hosted by the Republican Social Club of St. Lucie County and is expected to draw a crowd of around 300 attendees. It comes days after other vigils were held in Palm Beach County and at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), all emphasizing a shared message: that political violence is unacceptable.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Cassandra Garcia speaks with president of the Republican Social Club ahead of event

Candlelit memorial for Charlie Kirk in St. Lucie County following fatal shooting

“Charlie has been a very big influence on a lot of people my age, left, right, anywhere in the middle as to getting involved in politics,” said Dominic Rizzo, an FAU student who attended Thursday’s vigil organized by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA.

“I think it’s important for people to show up and show out when something tragic like this happens,” said Olivia Norris, who attended Friday's vigil outside the courthouse in West Palm Beach.

Sunday’s memorial in St. Lucie County is being led by Tara Bonna, president of the Republican Social Club of St. Lucie County, who said the event will aim to both honor Kirk and inspire others.

“Just really carrying on his memory and really motivating people to not give up, to not be afraid to stand up for Jesus, to stand up for what they believe in,” Bonna said.

Her husband, Anthony Bonna, a Republican State Committeeman and Port St. Lucie City Councilman, says he met Kirk personally, so his death hit close to home.

“The biggest thing that I took away in meeting with him is just how real he was, how sincere he was, how much he loved this country,” he said.

Anthony Bonna said the memorial is also a time for reflection and healing.

“It’s important that we come together as a community to pray, to pray for his family, to pray for his soul, and to pray for unity and healing in our country.”

The Bonnas say Kirk’s death has deeply affected them, both personally and as part of a broader national conversation about political violence.

“You have a man who was standing up for what he believed in,” said Tara Bonna.

“He was exercising his right to the freedom of speech and no one should have to be afraid of being hurt when doing that.”

The memorial service will be held at Truth Church 2.5, located on U.S. 1 in St. Lucie County, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Organizers say security will be present at the event.