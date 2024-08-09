Humane Society of St. Lucie County urgently looks for foster homes. Here's why

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla — The Humane Society of St. Lucie County is urgently looking for volunteers to foster its dogs and cats after the shelter's AC unit broke.

The Humane Society posted on Facebook Thursday asking for people to foster an animal for seven days as repairs are done.

Volunteers will be provided with all food, medicines, and other necessities during that time.

Above-average temperatures in South Florida are also raising concerns for the animals' safety in the shelter.

Weather Heat above average again today: What you need to know about this weekend James Wieland

The Humane Society of St. Lucie County is located at 8890 Glades Cut Off Road, open Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. Foster applications can be found here.