The Heat Continues!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — The Heat Advisory continues here in South Florida! It is in effect for the entire viewing area. Daytime highs will climb back into the lower and middle 90s. With a southwest wind, temperatures will be running several degrees above average. Plus, it's very humid outside. So the the combination of the heat and the humidity will make it feel like 105° or higher for most of the afternoon hours. We'll also have a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. The storms will start inland and move towards the east coast throughout the afternoon hours. They're scattered, so not everyone sees them. For the weekend we'll continue with the southwest wind on Saturday. Hot & humid with a few afternoon storms. By Sunday the wind go south easterly. That will knock our temperatures back down into the low 90s. And the afternoon storms will march from east to west. Starting in our western suburbs during the first half of the day and then moving farther inland throughout the afternoon.

