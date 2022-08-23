Watch Now
Have you seen Katherin Ramos?

Last seen in St. Lucie County on Aug. 14
Posted at 5:03 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 17:03:47-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla.  — St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are attempting to locate a missing girl they say was last seen over a week ago.

The sheriff's office said Katherin Ramos left her home on Aug. 14 at approximately 5 p.m. and has not returned.

She is 5 foot 2 inches tall weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Katherin was last seen wearing a brown shirt and red pants.

Anyone with information about Katherin Ramos' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Diaz at 772-462-3309.

