Growth outpacing roads? Safety concerns increase in growing St. Lucie County

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — As rapid growth continues across western St. Lucie County, some residents are raising concerns about whether local roads are keeping up with the increasing traffic and development.

Two neighbors, Mike and Janet, reached out to WPTV reporter Brooke Chau about two separate traffic concerns just five miles apart.

Mike points to the Commerce Centre Drive roundabout near PGA Village and its connection to I-95, saying the volume of traffic has outpaced the roadway design.

WPTV

“It is a constant source of accidents and confusion,” Mike said. "This area has the worst planning of infrastructure of anywhere I have ever lived."

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau reached out directly to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's office for a crash report at the location of the roundabout, Commerce Centre Drive and Reserve Boulevard.

A total of 36 crash reports were documented between March 1, 2025, and March 1, 2026, at the roundabout located at Commerce Center Drive and Reserve Boulevard. There were no incapacitating injuries or fatal crashes reported for the specified date range and location. Captain Andrew V. Bolonka

Just five miles down the same road, Janet says she is increasingly concerned about the intersection at Glades Cut-Off Road and Commerce Centre Drive near the newly developed Wylder community.

The intersection currently uses a blinking light.

“I’m afraid every time I cross there,” Janet said. “I always say a little prayer because I have had a few close calls.”

WPTV

She says the area feels unsafe as development continues to grow around it, adding that safety should come before expansion.

“It just seems like corporations come before everybody else… general public safety should come first," Janet said.

Both residents say they are not against growth, but believe infrastructure improvements need to keep pace with development to prevent further issues on western St. Lucie County roads.

County officials have not yet responded to specific questions about potential upgrades at these locations.