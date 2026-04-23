Fort Pierce crash involving school bus, SUV sends 4 to hospital

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A crash involving a school bus and an SUV in Fort Pierce sent four people to the hospital on Thursday.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, the wreck occured at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Whiteway Dairy and Hartman roads.

Crash involving school bus, SUV sends 4 to hospital

Investigators said four people, including two children, aboard the SUV were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Five Port St. Lucie High School students were on board the bus at the time of the wreck.

Neither the students nor the bus driver was hurt. The students were picked up by their parents at the scene of the crash.