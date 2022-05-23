Former St. Lucie County deputy sentenced to 7 years behind bars

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A former St. Lucie County deputy was sentenced Monday to seven years behind bars for his actions while on duty.

"You used your position to control and manipulate vulnerable people," one of Evan Cramer's victims said in court Monday.

It was an emotional Monday in a St. Lucie County courtroom. Women who claimed they were victimized by Cramer came face-to-face with the former St. Lucie County deputy.

"The same criminals that you incarcerated, you are worse than they could ever be," a victim said.

Another woman said Cramer took so much from her that she’s always worried about what will happen next.

"I very rarely go outside. I find it hard to concentrate and my attention span is non existent," the woman said.

"No man is above the law, and no man is above it," Sheriff Ken Mascara said in 2017 when Cramer was arrested, accused of negotiating sex while on duty in exchange for not taking women to jail.

"You are a disgrace to the community and a disgrace to the badge," a victim said in court Monday.

While in jail, Cramer got into a fight with another inmate, who also testified.

"He was given everything and what did he do with it? He took from others," a victim said.

Cramer reached a plea deal last month that spared him a potential life sentence as prosecutors dropped the most serious sexual battery charges, a decision his victims were not entirely happy with .

"I believe you deserve more punishment than what you are getting, but your day of judgment will come when you stand before God," a victim said.

Cramer pleaded no contest to two counts of a public servant soliciting or accepting unlawful compensation, a lesser included offense, along with two counts of aggravated battery.

Cramer made no statement Monday as he was handcuffed and brought over to be fingerprinted. With credit for time served, he could be out of prison in just a few years.

As part of the plea deal, Cramer relinquished his law enforcement certificate.