Former police officer on trial for 2021 killing of bike shop owner in Fort Pierce

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Melbourne police officer and Treasure Coast first responder is on trial for murder.

Otto Lenke is charged with shooting and killing Richard Benson inside Benson's bike shop, Fast Frank's, back in February 2021.

WATCH: State seeking death penalty for former cop

State seeks death penalty against former cop charged with killing bike shop owner

The crime took place just down the street from the Fort Pierce Police Department headquarters.

In opening statements, the state contends that Lenke not only shot Benson, but spread denatured alcohol over his body and set him on fire while he was still alive.

Fort Pierce Friends honor master mechanic found dead after Fort Pierce fire Jon Shainman

As to a possible motive, the state says Benson was dating a woman that Lenke had once been romantically involved with.

Prosecutors showed the jury surveillance video of the crime during the first day of testimony on Monday.

The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

The trial should last the week.