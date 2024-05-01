Fire victim wears tux to prom after recovering from severe burns 11 years ago

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire nearly took Demetrius Gollett’s life when he was 8 years old.

"The house caught on fire and then the firefighters came and rescued me and they brought me out," Gollett said.

Michael Jenkins/St. Lucie County Fire District House fire in Fort Pierce 11 years ago.



The fire took the lives of both his great grandparents. He was the only one who made it out alive.

After 11 years and 46 surgeries, Gollett and his family were proud to see him make it to prom in a tuxedo.

"Oh it was fun," Gollett said. "Everyone said they liked the suit I had on."

Cassandra Garcia/WPTV Demetrius Gollett attended prom.



“It brought us to tears because it was such a big deal for him,” Gollett's grandmother, Delores Andrews, said.

It’s something he couldn’t do before because of the severe burns on his skin.

“At first it was a challenge because I had sores like all over my body and I couldn’t wear a lot of stuff," he said.

Cassandra Garcia/WPTV Delores Andrews is proud of her grandson, Demetrius Gollett.



His ability to overcome adversity is an inspiration to those who know him, including one of the firefighters who was there.

"They got to Demetrius and brought him out and handed him to me on a backboard and when they handed him to me all of his skin slid right off of his arm right into my gloves," retired St. Lucie County Fire District Capt. Michael Jenkins said. "Who would’ve dreamed that he was going to be with a tux on going to his prom."

Cassandra Garcia/WPTV Retired St. Lucie County Fire District Capt. Michael Jenkins describes pulling Demetrius Gollett out of the house on fire.May 1, 2024



Gollett is more than just a medical miracle. He’s also an honor roll student at Synergy High School in Fort Pierce and hero to his family.

“I’ve seen him persevere," Andrews said. "He has been humble through it all. What a loving grandson to take care of.”

Gollett will graduate this May before undergoing two more surgeries. The first is a skin reconstructive surgery. The second is an intense spinal surgery. His family is planning a victory banquet in his honor to raise money for the surgery. The tickets are $40.