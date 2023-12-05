Fellow Republicans call for new St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson to be removed

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — There is growing fallout in St. Lucie County over the newly-appointed sheriff by members of his political party.

Republican leadership in St. Lucie County, including County Commission Chair Cathy Townsend, are asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Sheriff Keith Pearson from the position just days after the governor appointed him.

Townsend said she wasn't surprised by Ken Mascara's retirement, citing health concerns, but she was surprised Pearson was so quickly appointed.

Region St Lucie County New St. Lucie County sheriff appointed despite recent FDLE criminal probe Meghan McRoberts

"There will be a press conference tomorrow if he is not removed from office," Townsend said.

Her concerns include how quickly the appointment was made without the opportunity for anyone else to throw their hat in the ring or ask the governor to be considered.

"Him being a lieutenant, and the captains and majors being overlooked, I was shocked by that," Townsend said.

She also said she would have liked to have seen someone without political aspirations selected for the position.

Pearson filed to run as a Republican in the 2024 race only about two days after he was appointed.

Townsend also wants the governor's office to explain why Pearson was selected in the first place. He rose from a lieutenant rank to running the largest agency on the Treasure Coast, overseeing nearly 700 employees and a more than $100 million budget.

She is angry that she only first learned about Pearson's abrupt appointment through media reports, not Mascara or Pearson directly.

WPTV County Commission Chair Cathy Townsend explains the reservations she has with the appointment of Keith Pearson as St. Lucie County sheriff.

"The first phone call should have been to Rich Del Toro, the chief of police of Port St Lucie," Townsend said. "[The] second phone call should have been the state attorney. [The] third phone call should have been the chair of the Board of County Commissioners or the county administrator."

She contacted the governor's office Monday, urging the reversal of the appointment.

Mascara has not replied to numerous requests for comment.

Pearson did not respond to a request for a comment Tuesday about Townsend's call for him to be removed.

Townsend also said she has concerns over Pearson being involved in a criminal investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) into allegations that Mascara, Pearson and others were involved in propping up a ghost candidate to beat Mascara's Republican opponent.

FDLE said Mascara urged and supported Kevin Carter running for sheriff in 2020 to beat Republican candidate Richard Williams. Mascara went on to beat Carter.

FDLE said Pearson created campaign signs and placed them in the community for Carter.

Despite FDLE's findings, the 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney declined to file charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Tom Bakkedahl, the 19th Judicial Circuit State Attorney, said he was equally caught off guard about Mascara's sudden retirement and Pearson's fast appointment. He told WPTV he has two primary concerns as state attorney, citing the 700 employees who he said deserve sound leadership. He also expressed public safety being a priority, with Pearson now overseeing a large budget and large agency which also calls for strong leadership. He said he would do anything in his power to help the circuit function normally.