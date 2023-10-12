Watch Now
Employee, 20, arrested in death of tile business owner shot in Fort Pierce

Nathaniel Daniel Wood faces numerous charges including first-degree premeditated murder
Deputies have arrested the gunman who shot and killed a 33-year-old tile business owner in Fort Pierce last month, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Nathaniel Daniel Wood arrested in Fort Pierce fatal shooting Oct 12 2023
Posted at 4:14 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 17:09:14-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies have arrested the gunman who shot and killed a 33-year-old tile business owner in Fort Pierce last month, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Deputies believe Nathaniel Daniel Wood, 20, was the person who originally called 911 and was involved in David Christian Wallace's death.

Deputies arrested Wood Wednesday night. He faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

Wallace's family was notified Thursday morning of the arrest.

“During the course of our investigation," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said, "we learned that Wood fabricated his original story in an attempt to cover up the murder.”

Deputies said that Wood was an employee of the Wallace’s tile company and a close friend. Investigators believe the fatal shooting stemmed from an argument between the two of them on the night of Sept. 20.

They believe Wood left the apartment and came back on the morning of Sept. 21 to call police and report the victim’s death with the fabricated story.

For now, deputies aren’t disclosing what the argument was about. WPTV is also waiting to learn whether any other arrests will be made.

