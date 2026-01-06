Dollman Beach in St. Lucie County faces temporary closures until June for renourishment project

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A heads up for beachgoers in St. Lucie County.

Dollman Beach, located at 9200 South Ocean Drive, on South Hutchinson Island, will be affected by temporary beach closures for the next five months amid a renourishment project.

County officials said last month that contractors have begun staging heavy equipment, prompting intermittent closures that began Monday.

Visitors to the park should be aware that construction crews are mobilizing equipment in the northern overflow parking area for the federal beach nourishment project.

Dredging activities are scheduled to start Thursday, Jan. 22, with an anticipated project completion date of Tuesday, June 30.

Officials said the South St. Lucie County Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) project protects about 3.3 miles of Atlantic Ocean shoreline on South Hutchinson Island.

"The recommended plan includes beach and dune nourishment from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Range Monument R-98 in St. Lucie County to the Martin County line. After initial construction, the periodic renourishment interval is 18 years, equaling two periodic nourishment events over the 50 years of the federal participation plan," according to the county.

Starting Jan. 5, 2026, Dollman Beach will have intermittent closures for the South St. Lucie County Coastal Storm Risk Management Project. Dredging begins Jan. 22, with completion by June 30. For details: https://t.co/KlNg5iXp0u pic.twitter.com/F8pbwuTyIs — St. Lucie County (@StLucieGOV) January 3, 2026

The sand used for the project is being sourced from St. Lucie Shoals, located about 3.5 miles offshore.

Officials said sand will be pumped offshore onto the beach using barges and large metal pipes. Heavy equipment will be on the beaches during this project, helping smooth out the sand.

"There will be pipeline crossovers every few hundred feet, so those accessing open beach areas within the construction area should use caution and adhere to posted signs and fencing for safety," according to the county.