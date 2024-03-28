St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to discuss deputy-involved shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference to discuss Wednesday night's deputy-involved shooting.

An armed suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital to be treated, according to a Facebook post from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy-involved shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. off Indrio Road at Indian Pines Village condominiums, a subdivision in Lakewood Park.

No deputies were injured.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.