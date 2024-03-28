Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to discuss deputy-involved shooting

Armed suspect wounded, taken to hospital
A shooting involving a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 12:01:34-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference to discuss Wednesday night's deputy-involved shooting.

An armed suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital to be treated, according to a Facebook post from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy-involved shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. off Indrio Road at Indian Pines Village condominiums, a subdivision in Lakewood Park.

No deputies were injured.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.