DEPUTY HURT: Multi-vehicle crash lands St. Lucie County deputy in hospital

A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash. It happened at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Indrio Road late Wednesday morning.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 26, 2024

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash.

The sheriff's office said that at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies were responding to a crash at Old Dixie Highway and Indrio Road.

The first deputy with lights and sirens activated had cleared U.S. 1 and Indrio Road heading eastbound. A second deputy, also with lights and sirens activated, was t-boned by a pickup truck heading northbound that failed to yield.

The deputy was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with non-life-threatening but serious injuries. She is a 10-year veteran of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office/

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office said that, based on the initial investigation, it does not appear any criminal charges will be filed.

