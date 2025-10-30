Deputies make additional arrests for nudity outside Blind Creek Beach’s designated area

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County deputies are continuing enforcement efforts at at the Little Mud Boat Ramp and the surrounding Blind Creek Beach area after reports of people going nude outside the designated area.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Operations Bureau said they've received numerous complaints regarding unauthorized nudity in the aforementioned areas.

As part of continued enforcement efforts, deputies said they made two additional arrests this week for individuals found in violation of county ordinances regarding public nudity outside of the designated clothing-optional areas.

This comes after six people were arrested on Saturday at the Little Mud Boat Ramp and now face charges of indecent exposure of sexual organs.

Deputies said they will maintain increased patrols in this area to ensure compliance and to preserve the safety and comfort of all residents and visitors.

"Visitors are reminded to stay within the clearly posted nude-optional boundaries and to cover up before leaving those areas or entering parking lots and public spaces," the sheriff's office wrote.