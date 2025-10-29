Deputies make arrests for nudity outside Blind Creek Beach’s designated area during renovation project

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County deputies are stepping up enforcement at Blind Creek Beach after reports of people going nude outside the designated area.

"While the ongoing Blind Creek Beach renovation project may be a temporary inconvenience to beach goers, it does not permit the use of non-designated public areas as extensions of the designated nude-optional beach," the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office wrote.

The main parking lot for the nudist beach has been closed since January, leading some visitors to park more than a mile away at the Little Mud Boat Ramp, which is not a nude-permitted area.

Six people were arrested on Saturday at the Little Mud Boat Ramp and now face charges of indecent exposure of sexual organs.

Deputies say they have been patrolling the area and educating visitors about the marking of designated nude-optional zones.

"Visitors are reminded to stay within the clearly posted nude-optional boundaries and to cover up before leaving those areas or entering parking lots and public spaces," the sheriff's office wrote.