Dead St. Lucie County deputy identified as suspect in 1983 kidnapping, murder of 11-year-old girl

Nearly four decades after an 11-year-old girl was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered, St. Lucie County investigators said a deputy who's now deceased is the probable suspect in the crime.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference Thursday to announce new details in the cold case.

Lora Ann Huizar, 11, vanished on Nov. 6, 1983 while walking home from a gas station. Her body was found three days later.

After decades of working the case, investigators said Thursday deputy James Howard Harrison is the "only probably suspect" in the crime. Harrison passed away in 2008.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Deceased St. Lucie County deputy James Howard Harrison is accused of kidnapping and murdering Lora Ann Huizar, 11, in 1983

"We have established probable cause to determine that Harrison abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered the juvenile victim and later altered the crime scene by placing the victim in a drainage ditch in an attempt to destroy physical evidence," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester.

The sheriff's office said Huizar's body was found in an area that was within Harrison's assigned zone near Midway Road and Shinn Road in western St. Lucie County.

According to investigators, after Huizar's body was found, Harrison told two witnesses to leave the scene approximately 20 minutes before additional law enforcement officers arrived.

During that time, Harrison moved Huizar's body in an effort to destroy evidence.

"Nobody dislikes a bad cop more than a good cop, and it felt bittersweet to finally provide the victim’s family with some long awaited answers," said Det. Paul Taylor.



Harrison worked for 10 separate law enforcement agencies in Florida since the 1960s.

The sheriff's office said Harrison exhibited a pattern of inappropriate behavior involving juvenile females during his career. Because of that, detectives believe Harrison may be responsible for other sexual assault cases throughout Florida.

If you have any information about Harrison, call the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 772-462-3230.