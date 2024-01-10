Coast Guard suspends search for missing 50-year-old boater in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday morning it has suspended the search for a missing commercial fisherman in St. Lucie County.

Brian Ronshausen, 50, was last seen launching a small boat from Stan Blum Boat Ramp at about 11 p.m. Monday.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Brian Ronshausen was last seen launching a small boat from Stan Blum boat ramp at about 11 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2024.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a concerned boater called 911 at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday after finding an unoccupied 20-foot Carolina Skiff in the channel near the Riverside Marina in the Fort Pierce Inlet.

Hours later, Ronshausen's fishing waders and jacket were found near Spoil Island.

"The Coast Guard has suspended its search for 50 y/o Brian Ronshausen pending the development of new information," the U.S. Coast Guard said in a social media post at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.